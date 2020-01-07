Charlie Hunnam: Hiding Behind His Beard

Charlie Hunnam arrived at a social event at Chateau Marmont looking like THIS – which is to say, displaying few of his charms. Perhaps, the Sons of Anarchy star grew facial hair for the series because he had such a cute face that he needed to look rougher. But Anarchy is long past, and we want our handsome Charlie back! He’s obviously grown dependent on that face foliage and he even covered up his great head of hair with a hat – to go to this party. He doesn’t want to be noticed, but Charlie is 39 now and it’s time to enjoy his good looks, which will not last forever.

