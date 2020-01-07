Sara Ali Khan drives fans to a frenzy after sharing bikini pictures from her Maldives’ vacation

Sara Ali Khan is on a much needed getaway with her mother, Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio have been having the time of their lives on their vacation in Maldives. Ticking off items from her bucket list to enjoying delicious meals, Sara Ali Khan has been giving us major vacation goals.

Sharing a few more pictures of herself posing in a stunning animal print bikini, Sara Ali Khan breaks the internet yet again! From posing in the pool, to gazing at the sunset, Sara Ali Khan is truly having the time of her life in Maldives. She posted the pictures with the caption, “समुन्दर में नहा के… ???????? ???? and ???? and ????credit: Amrita Singh @luxnorthmale @ncstravels”

Take a look at them.

After her vacation, Sara Ali Khan will resume her shoot for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

