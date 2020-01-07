Bhumi Pednekar urges fans to segregate recyclable plastic

Bhumi Pednekar’s Climate Warrior initiative has been one of the most inspiring ones of 2019. He has always urged people around her to reduce plastic waste and make sure that the plastics are segregated o recycle. She does not just urge the fans to do it, she also makes sure to participate in beach cleanups and has done it once again.
Way to go, Bhumi! More power to you and Climate Warrior initiative.
