Bhumi Pednekar urges fans to segregate recyclable plastic

Bhumi Pednekar’s Climate Warrior initiative has been one of the most inspiring ones of 2019. He has always urged people around her to reduce plastic waste and make sure that the plastics are segregated o recycle. She does not just urge the fans to do it, she also makes sure to participate in beach cleanups and has done it once again.

Bhumi Pednekar posted a few pictures on her Instagram with the caption, “It’s our mess to clean ???? #happynewyear India generates 25940 tonnes of plastic waste everyday,of 10376 tonnes is uncollected plastic ????????‍♀️ Start segregating your garbage at home.Make sure you recycle plastic.We have to co exist with nature #circulareconomy #climatechange #plasticpollution #garbagesegregation”

Take a look at the pictures.

Way to go, Bhumi! More power to you and Climate Warrior initiative.

