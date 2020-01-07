James Gunn reveals why he turned down Superman movie for DC’s The Suicide Squad

Filmmaker James Gunn is making some revelations regarding DC Universe. Gunn, who is currently working on the reboot of DC's The Suicide Squad, admitted that he was offered some kind of Superman movie before but he turned it down to direct another DC project.
During an Instagram Q&A with fans, a fan asked, “Would you accept The Man of Steel if it were offered to you? Plus has it been offered?” The filmmaker responded: “As has been reported many times, DC offered me whatever film I wanted to do, including some sort of Superman movie (not specifically Man of Steel 2 as I’ve seen reported). I chose The Suicide Squad because it’s one of my favorite properties in the world. It’s the story I wanted to tell more than any other.”
