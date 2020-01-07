Shakira opens up about upcoming Super Bowl Halftime 2020 performance with Jennifer Lopez

It's going to be crazy time at Super Bowl Halftime 2020. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform at the grand event in Miami next month. The two artists are known to give stunning stage performances so there's a lot of anticipation for their Halftime show.

Speaking about her upcoming performance during her 60 Minutes interview which will air on January 5, Shakira said, “I think the message is going to be ‘Listen, I’m a woman. I’m a Latina. It wasn’t easy for me to get to where I am.’ Being at the Super Bowl is proof that anything is possible, that the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something.”

Constantly striving for perfect performances, Shakira revealed in the clip that she has always been hard on herself. "I can really be hard on myself wanting it to be 100-per-cent perfect. I know perfection doesn’t exist but it’s a lesson I haven’t quite learned yet," she admits.

“If it were up to me I wouldn’t be celebrating any of my performances. There’s always something that I wish would have been done differently and that I could have done better," she adds.

Superbowl Halftime will take place on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results