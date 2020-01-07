Dwayne Johnson begins hardcore training to play DC supervillain Black Adam

The holidays are over and Dwayne Johnson is back to work. Beginning his 2020 with hardcore training, Dwayne Johnson has begun his work to play DC supervillain, Black Adam.

Sharing a series of pictures from his training and lifting weights, Dwayne Johnson shared the artwork for Black Adam and wrote, "So it begins. Kickin’ off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one’s in my blood. Thanks to my guys @bosslogic @veliokulan for this bad ass animation. The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change. #NewEra #BlackAdam⚡️ Shooting begins this summer."

In November 2019, Dwayne Johnson expressed his happiness on playing the DC supervillain. "Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together."

Black Adam was supposed to appear in Shazam! last year which starred Zachary Levi. But, it was cut from the film. It will reunite Dwayne Johnson with Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra. It is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021.

