Dwayne Johnson begins hardcore training to play DC supervillain Black Adam

The holidays are over and Dwayne Johnson is back to work. Beginning his 2020 with hardcore training, Dwayne Johnson has begun his work to play DC supervillain, Black Adam.
Sharing a series of pictures from his training and lifting weights, Dwayne Johnson shared the artwork for Black Adam and wrote, "So it begins. Kickin’ off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one’s in my blood. Thanks to my guys @bosslogic @veliokulan for this bad ass animation. The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change. #NewEra #BlackAdam⚡️ Shooting begins this summer."
Black Adam was supposed to appear in Shazam! last year which starred Zachary Levi. But, it was cut from the film. It will reunite Dwayne Johnson with Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra. It is scheduled to release on December 22, 2021.
View this post on Instagram
So it begins. Kickin’ off 2020 training extremely hard for my upcoming role as BLACK ADAM. This one’s in my blood. Thanks to my guys @bosslogic @veliokulan for this bad ass animation. The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change. #NewEra #BlackAdam⚡️ Shooting begins this summer.
A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 3, 2020 at 1:41pm PST
View this post on Instagram
New era. #dcuniverse #blackadam⚡️ @jonbrandoncruz ???? Shooting starts this summer
A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 3, 2020 at 3:33pm PST
View this post on Instagram
New era. #dcuniverse #blackadam⚡️ @jonbrandoncruz ???? Shooting starts this summer
A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 3, 2020 at 3:54pm PST
View this post on Instagram
The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is about to change. #NewEra #AntiHeroTraining #BlackAdam⚡️ @jonbrandoncruz ???? Shooting starts this summer
A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 3, 2020 at 5:18pm PST
ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson talks about Varun Dhawan and whether he would star in a Bollywood movie
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply