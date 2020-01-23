Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Wants A Better Sex Life In 2020

Brooks Laich is sharing his New Year’s resolution: Have better sex. The 36-year-old hockey player, who is married to Julianne Hough, opened up about his goal to “explore his sexuality” in a new episode of How Men Think, the podcast he co-hosts with Gavin DeGraw.

Asked if he thinks he’s great in bed, Laich gave a detailed answer. “One of my goals this year is to really explore like, learning about sexuality. The amount of time in my life that I’ve studied hockey, athletics, training, nutrition, pressure, high-performance mindset, all of that stuff… People think that sexuality is just the act of sex, of just having sex, and there’s so much more to it,” Laich said.

“Here’s a question,” he went on. “This is an honest question for everybody in this room, and every single person listening: Are you fully, 100% fully, expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? You could not imagine having a better sex life? Are you truly there? I’m not either.”

Laich continued, “So that’s what one of my goals this year is to really dive into. So then we’re all essentially, that’s a state of suffering. We’re not 10s out of 10s. It doesn’t mean you’re the best performer. It just means, ‘Are you fully expressed? Do you even know who you are sexually?’ And I truly, to my core, do not. But I’m super excited about that journey to really learn about sexuality and also get better at the performance of it, but also just the understanding of who I am, who my wife is, that sort of dance.”

Laich posted a similar sentiment to his Instagram Stories in late December. Filling out a “2020 goals” template, he wrote, in part, “I want to be more: Open to all things and present in my relationships. I want to have: More space in my day. I want to learn: More about intimacy and my sexuality. I am most excited about: Stepping into a new version of me.”

That Instagram Story — and the absence of a wedding ring on Hough’s finger as she co-hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly — sparked breakup rumors about the couple. Others have speculated that Laich’s new dedication to exploring to his sexuality may not be a sign of a split, but simply introspection, perhaps inspired by Hough’s revelation that she’s “not straight.”

In an interview with Women’s Health last year, Hough recalled, “I [told my husband], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

From Laich’s comment in the podcast — “I’m super excited about that journey to really learn about sexuality and also get better at the performance of it, but also just the understanding of who I am, who my wife is, that sort of dance” — it sounds as if Hough is part of his plan for sexual exploration. The couple did previously open about how they incorporate toe-sucking into their sex life, after all.

