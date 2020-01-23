Lush’s Valentine’s Day Bath Bombs

Whether you're single, committed, or somewhere in-between, enjoying Valentine's Day just got a lot easier. While most beauty brands release new V-Day products each year, Lush's are a little different. In fact, the brand is going all out for the holiday with a very intimate collection that beats out last year's lineup.

With 3D detailing and A+ use of suggestive emoji, the brand has dropped bath bombs and soaps perfect for gifting— or keep 'em for yourself! Plus, if you're looking to spread the love, the brand has new, love-themed knot-wraps with names like Karma Sutra. Click ahead for all the provocative offerings.

Lush Naked Attraction Soap Bar

This is not your everyday bar of soap. More than just a provocative shape, the romantic jasmine fragrance will linger past your shower.

Lush Naked Attraction, $, available at Lush

Lush Sex Bomb Bath Bomb

Jasmine, clary sage, and ylang ylang are considered aphrodisiacs, so it comes as no surprise to find them in this artfully-suggestive bomb.

Lush Sex Bomb, $, available at Lush

Lush Eggplant Bath Bomb

One of the brand's bestselling bath bombs got a lifelike — and truly uncanny — makeover. Like the emoji it resembles, this gift surely speaks for itself.

Lush Eggplant, $, available at Lush

Lush Peachy Bath Bomb

Enjoy a bath after your morning squats with this peach-shaped bath bomb. It releases pink swirls of color, making it the perfect indulgence for a day of love.

Lush Peachy, $, available at Lush

Lush Peachy Bath Bomb

Or, if you prefer to get sudsier, this Peachy bath bomb option lathers up to get you closer to a picturesque V-day bubble bath.

Lush Peachy, $, available at Lush

Lush Love Locket Bath Bomb

Looking for something a little more innocent? This limited-edition bath bomb releases a dreamy blend of pink and blue color, plus fizz and foam, to create a skin-softening bath anyone will enjoy.

Lush Love Locket, $, available at Lush

