Caitlyn Jenner Survived The Australian Jungle – For A Price

Caitlyn Jenner walked the red carpet at the National Television Awards in London after she was a big hit on the I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here! reality show. Caitlyn and a bunch of UK celebrities were dumped (via sky-diving) into an Australian jungle and tormented with insects and snakes etc, for 30 days.( Caitlyn said the hardest part for her was wearing a swimsuit!) She didn’t win, but she got the highest salary – around $650,000 for the experience. She fared better than she did as Bruce when he took part in the same show in 2003. Caitlyn, now 70, doesn’t really need the money, but says she wanted to challenge herself and was happy that she made some new friends.

