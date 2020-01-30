Susan Sarandon And Geena Davis Live Up To Their Thelma & Louise Characters

We’re betting that Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis had no idea back in 1991 that their film Thelma & Louise would become a symbol of the women’s movement in the future. Their emancipated characters are beloved by women to this day. So it make sense that the Women in Motion organization, which aims to shine a light on women’s contributions to cinema, would screen that film for their event at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Both Susan and Geena are activists for women’s rights and in 2004 Geena founded the Institute on Gender In Media that researches gender representation in media.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results