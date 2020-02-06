Kanye West Or Virgil Abloh: Which One Is The Genius?

Kanye West and Virgil “Off-White” Abloh are both from Chicago and Kanye made his fortune in the rap world while Virgil scored in fashion and design. Kanye recognized his friend’s talent and hired him as “creative director” for his own Weezy shoe and fashion business. Abloh has an IIT Master’s Degree in Architecture and designs for Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Ikea, and Nike. Coincidentally or NOT, Kanye’s popular designs are extremely similar to Virgil’s. Yet, Kanye is the one who calls himself a “creative genius” and “the greatest artist of all time!” We have the feeling that without Virgil Abloh, Kanye would still be just a rapper…

