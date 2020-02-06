Renee Zellweger Has A Lock On That Oscar

Renee Zellweger was in Paris this week at the premier of her film Judy, but of course she’ll be back in time for Oscar parties. Everyone seems to agree that she will take home the Best Actress Oscar, so it’s rather discouraging for the other nominees. We were not crazy about the Judy movie, and although Renee was excellent, we thought Charlize Theron was equally amazing in Bombshell. LOVE this photo of Rene cuddling somebody’s “wolf-dog” puppy after the Judy premier.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

