Eatable Valentine’s Day Bouquets

February 6, 2020 Elizabeth Buxton Shopping 0

Valentine's Day and its annual gifting conundrum of flowers vs. treats are back. But this year, we won't have a last-minute doubt in our minds what the right present should be. Because this year, we're gifting both in the form of one: the edible bouquet.

The double-edged sword of V-Day presents, edible bouquets are just what they sound like — take an artful floral arrangement and insert food in the place of blooms. Some are sweet and flower-shaped, while others are savory novel creations. Imagine everything from bacon blooms to a dozen dipped-donut pops, long-stemmed beef jerky, and Reese's bunches.

Ahead, these literally good-enough-to-eat bouquets and more that will earn you MVV (Most Valuable Valentine) status on February 14.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

 

Exotic Jerky Bouquet


For your very own salt bae — this savory bouquet comes stuffed full of twenty long-stemmed jerky sticks made from an assortment of premium elk to buffalo and venison meat.

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet, $, available at Amazon

 

Buttercream Frosted Cookie Bouquet


A dreamy dozen of long-stemmed and heart-shaped sugar cookies covered in rich and fluffy buttercream frosting.

Cheryl's Cookies Long Stemmed Buttercream Frosted Cookie Flowers, $, available at Cheryl's Cookies

 

Donut Bouquet


What's better than a box of donuts? A bouquet of donuts. This pretty pink arrangement features a lineup of ten chocolate-dipped, drizzled, and sprinkled minis.

Harry & David Donut Bouquet, $, available at Harry & David

 

Salami Bouquet


Nothing says, "I love you," quite like a five-salami bouquet of gourmet seasoned meat.

Man Crates Salami Bouquet, $, available at Amazon

 

Red-Velvet Cake Covered Strawberry Bouquet


Chocolate-dipped strawberries are a Valentine's Day classic — but arranging them in bouquet form and adding in a red-velvet cake coating takes things to legendary levels.

Edible Arrangements Red Velvet Berry Valentine's Day Bouquet, $, available at Edible Arrangements

 

Reese's Candy Bouquet


Marilyn Monroe had it wrong — diamonds aren't a girl's best friend, Reese's peanut butter cups are.

I Ate My Gift Reese's™ Candy Bouquet, $, available at From You Flowers

 

Buttercream Cupcake Bouquet


Surprise your Valentine with a delivery of six fresh-baked buttercream roses nestled atop a bed of crisp kale.

Baked Bouquet Pretty in Pink Cupcake Bouquet (6), $, available at Baked Bouquet

 

The Original Bacon Bouquet


On second thought…One dozen bacon roses should do the trick.

Bacon Bouquets The Original Bacon Bouquet®, $, available at Bacon Bouquets

 

Sugar Cookie Bouquet


At first glance, this pastel bouquet resembles your ordinary floral arrangement — but after closer inspection, its sweet frosted-petal and sugary-cookie nature become apparent.

FlowerPowerCookies Valentine's Day Sugar Cookie Bouquet, $, available at Etsy

 

Fun-Sized Candy Bouquet


BRB — we need some alone time with our couch, Netflix, and this stacked fun-sized candy bouquet.

Online 24/7 Fun-Sized Candy Bouquet, $, available at Amazon

 

Long-Stemmed Chocolate Roses


The OG of edible bouquets: a box of long-stemmed chocolate roses — each bloom is crafted out of rich milk chocolate and comes individually wrapped with red foils and packaged in a white-glove box.

Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Day Roses Luxe Gift Box, $, available at Dylan's Candy Bar

Ferrero Rocher Bouquet

This is no regular chocolate-rose bouquet — these golden blooms pack a fine milk-chocolate-hazelnut surprise.

Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Candy Bouquet, $, available at Amazon

 

Fruit Flower Bouquet


Skip the sunflowers or daisies and go with a fresh arrangement of vibrant melon, orange wedge, chocolate-dipped strawberry, and pineapple blooms instead.

Fruit Bouquets Berry Cute, $, available at Fruit Bouquets

 

Cookie Roses Bouquet


The key to our hearts? One dozen cookie roses should do the trick.

Cookies By Design Sweetheart Roses Cookie Bouquet, $, available at Cookies By Design

 

Pickle Bouquet


Recently seen on a taping of the Today show, Grillo's Pickles founder and CEO, Travis Grillo shared the idea of a Grillo’s Italian Dill and Bread & Butter pickles bouquet and we are SOLD — it's a little bit of a project, but this DIY bouquet will not disappoint.

 

DIY Food Bouquet


If none of the previous edible bouquets caught your appetite, then feel free to go the DIY route — all it takes is a few skewers, this handy arranger, your giftee's favorite snack, and a little dash of creativity.

Annabelle Noel Designs 3-Pack Easy Arranger Bouquet Maker, $, available at The Grommet

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *