Eatable Valentine’s Day Bouquets

Valentine's Day and its annual gifting conundrum of flowers vs. treats are back. But this year, we won't have a last-minute doubt in our minds what the right present should be. Because this year, we're gifting both in the form of one: the edible bouquet.

The double-edged sword of V-Day presents, edible bouquets are just what they sound like — take an artful floral arrangement and insert food in the place of blooms. Some are sweet and flower-shaped, while others are savory novel creations. Imagine everything from bacon blooms to a dozen dipped-donut pops, long-stemmed beef jerky, and Reese's bunches.

Ahead, these literally good-enough-to-eat bouquets and more that will earn you MVV (Most Valuable Valentine) status on February 14.

Exotic Jerky Bouquet



For your very own salt bae — this savory bouquet comes stuffed full of twenty long-stemmed jerky sticks made from an assortment of premium elk to buffalo and venison meat.

Carnivore Club Exotic Jerky Bouquet, $, available at Amazon

Buttercream Frosted Cookie Bouquet



A dreamy dozen of long-stemmed and heart-shaped sugar cookies covered in rich and fluffy buttercream frosting.

Cheryl's Cookies Long Stemmed Buttercream Frosted Cookie Flowers, $, available at Cheryl's Cookies

Donut Bouquet



What's better than a box of donuts? A bouquet of donuts. This pretty pink arrangement features a lineup of ten chocolate-dipped, drizzled, and sprinkled minis.

Harry & David Donut Bouquet, $, available at Harry & David

Salami Bouquet



Nothing says, "I love you," quite like a five-salami bouquet of gourmet seasoned meat.

Man Crates Salami Bouquet, $, available at Amazon

Red-Velvet Cake Covered Strawberry Bouquet



Chocolate-dipped strawberries are a Valentine's Day classic — but arranging them in bouquet form and adding in a red-velvet cake coating takes things to legendary levels.

Edible Arrangements Red Velvet Berry Valentine's Day Bouquet, $, available at Edible Arrangements

Reese's Candy Bouquet



Marilyn Monroe had it wrong — diamonds aren't a girl's best friend, Reese's peanut butter cups are.

I Ate My Gift Reese's™ Candy Bouquet, $, available at From You Flowers

Buttercream Cupcake Bouquet



Surprise your Valentine with a delivery of six fresh-baked buttercream roses nestled atop a bed of crisp kale.

Baked Bouquet Pretty in Pink Cupcake Bouquet (6), $, available at Baked Bouquet

The Original Bacon Bouquet



On second thought…One dozen bacon roses should do the trick.

Bacon Bouquets The Original Bacon Bouquet®, $, available at Bacon Bouquets

Sugar Cookie Bouquet



At first glance, this pastel bouquet resembles your ordinary floral arrangement — but after closer inspection, its sweet frosted-petal and sugary-cookie nature become apparent.

FlowerPowerCookies Valentine's Day Sugar Cookie Bouquet, $, available at Etsy

Fun-Sized Candy Bouquet



BRB — we need some alone time with our couch, Netflix, and this stacked fun-sized candy bouquet.

Online 24/7 Fun-Sized Candy Bouquet, $, available at Amazon

Long-Stemmed Chocolate Roses



The OG of edible bouquets: a box of long-stemmed chocolate roses — each bloom is crafted out of rich milk chocolate and comes individually wrapped with red foils and packaged in a white-glove box.

Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Day Roses Luxe Gift Box, $, available at Dylan's Candy Bar

Ferrero Rocher Bouquet

This is no regular chocolate-rose bouquet — these golden blooms pack a fine milk-chocolate-hazelnut surprise.

Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Candy Bouquet, $, available at Amazon

Fruit Flower Bouquet



Skip the sunflowers or daisies and go with a fresh arrangement of vibrant melon, orange wedge, chocolate-dipped strawberry, and pineapple blooms instead.

Fruit Bouquets Berry Cute, $, available at Fruit Bouquets

Cookie Roses Bouquet



The key to our hearts? One dozen cookie roses should do the trick.

Cookies By Design Sweetheart Roses Cookie Bouquet, $, available at Cookies By Design

Pickle Bouquet



Recently seen on a taping of the Today show, Grillo's Pickles founder and CEO, Travis Grillo shared the idea of a Grillo’s Italian Dill and Bread & Butter pickles bouquet and we are SOLD — it's a little bit of a project, but this DIY bouquet will not disappoint.

DIY Food Bouquet



If none of the previous edible bouquets caught your appetite, then feel free to go the DIY route — all it takes is a few skewers, this handy arranger, your giftee's favorite snack, and a little dash of creativity.

Annabelle Noel Designs 3-Pack Easy Arranger Bouquet Maker, $, available at The Grommet

