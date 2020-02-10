Snoop Dogg Tarnished His Reputation

Sorry, but we can never look at Snoop Dogg quite the same after his horrific and gangster-like condemnation of journalist Gayle King for merely mentioning Kobe Bryant’s rape accusation. Yes, Kobe turned his life around and became a great guy after that transgression, but the truth is, he got away with rape and Snoop thinks that’s okay. There’s no doubt about Kobe’s guilt – the teen victim had purple marks on her neck from being choked. She was INTIMIDATED into not appearing in court (by people like Snoop?) so charges were dropped, but she did get money in a civil suit later. That’s how women were treated in those days, Snoop, but things have changed, and it’s time for you to evolve!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results