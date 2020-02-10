Heidi Klum: Worst Dressed Oscar Night

Really? Is there a dress that can make gorgeous Heidi Klum look awful – and common? Believe it or not, Heidi found a gown that makes even HER look bad. Maybe she wore this unflattering frock as a favor to a friend in design school. The proportions are amateurish, the fabric looks cheap and baggy- and the real crime is that this actually makes Heidi look around 40 pounds heavier than she is! Take it home and burn it!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

