Billie Eilish Is Lucky To Have That Brainy Brother -and He’s Lucky Too

Leave it to Billie Eilish to put together a head-to-toe outfit by Burberry that’s totally baggy and unrevealing – not at all sexy. The hat might be the strangest part of the ensemble, but Billie has always been fashion courageous. Her nails are also manicured in Burberry plaid! Billie’s date for the 2020 Brit Awards was her brilliant songwriting partner and producer, her brother Finneas O’Connell. This duo has come a long way from when they put together her first songs in his tiny bedroom in the family home Highland Park, California.

