LOVE that men are now wearing pearls! Harry Styles flaunts his pearls day or night with t -shirts and tuxedos. The first time we saw a guy wearing pearls it was a rapper shopping at Dover Street Market. Since then we’ve seen more rappers (they love their jewelry) and it’s slowly starting to catch on. Harry is one of the early brave ones…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results