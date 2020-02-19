After Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff gives his nod for Heropanti 2; to be directed by Ahmed Khan

Tiger Shroff made his debut with the film Heropanti in 2014, now 6 years and quite a few films later, we hear that the actor is all set on featuring in the second instalment of the film. If what we hear is true, then apparently Tiger Shroff will commence work on Heropanti 2 after he completes Baaghi 3.
Though currently an official announcement is awaited, industry buzz states that once the script and story is locked, the makers will formally announce the venture.
Also Read: Here’s how Tiger Shroff attained that chiselled bod for Baaghi 3
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply