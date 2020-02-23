German Fans Never Gave Up On Johnny Depp

German fans absolutely mobbed Johnny Depp when he premiered his new film Minamata at the Berlin Film Festival. Looks like Johnny is doing a decent job of resurrecting his career. Instead of playing a debauched self-indulgent character (like Hunter S Thompson in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,) Depp’s Life Magazine photographer in this film is a real-life hero. Depp is producer, and his character exposed the horrible impact of industrial pollution in a Japanese town in 1971. He did the world a favor by documenting exactly what toxic mercury poisoning did to a small and helpless fishing community in Life, thereby stimulating the examination of corporate greed.

