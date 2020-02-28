Gwendolyn Christie: Bigger Is Better

At 6’3”, English actress Gwendolyn Christie was discouraged early on from becoming an actress, but she persevered. She started out playing awkward office workers, aliens, policewomen, and finally landed a role in Game of Thrones. That changed everything. Suddenly designers “discovered” her and they love to take advantage of the fact that she attracts a lot of attention. Lately Gwendolyn has been turning up on red carpets looking fabulous and she’s in Paris right now fearlessly flashing this Rick Owens creation.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results