Rick Owens Was Once A Sweet California Guy- With Style To Burn

Speaking of designer Rick Owens, here’s an outfit from his latest collection. Owens started out in LA – we fondly remember back in the 90’s shopping at his first store on Las Palmas – a seedy side street in Hollywood. His clothing was part grunge, part goth – and quite expensive, but unbearably desirable! Rick’s French girlfriend/partner Michele Lamy opened the celebrity hotspot Le Deux across the street and she gave his business a huge boost. They ended up getting married, moving to Paris, and the rest is history. We still have one of his t-shirts from those days…

