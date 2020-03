Ronan Farrow (we like to call him a girl’s best friend) hosted an A&E Network women’s panel in New York that included one of our all-time favorite people – Gloria Steinem. She inspired us through the years to survive the behavior of patriarchal editors and producers and fight for women’s rights. Surely she played an enormous part in the conviction of Harvey Weinstein. We cannot thank her enough…

