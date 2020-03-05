Rose Byrne And Bobby Cannavale: Still Happily Unmarried

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale are one of our favorite Hollywood couples – they’re really private, but manage to seem like very normal people. They have two young sons (3 and 4) and they have managed to costar in projects six or seven times, mostly under the radar. Rose WAS appealing in the movie Like a Boss with Tiffany Haddish, but the script, about two business women, was ironically badly written by two men, so it never had a chance. Hopefully Byrne will shine in the upcoming FX series Mrs America – she plays a mini-skirted Gloria Steinem in the story of the Equal Rights Amendment.

