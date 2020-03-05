Vivienne Westwood Gives Face Masks An Edge

Like all designers, Vivienne Westwood now has to cater to the rap and hip hop fashion crowd, so she’s presenting some rough streetwear to appeal to them. This outfit from her fall collection is even more appropriate than she expected it to be. The leather studded mask over the gauzy headpiece could easily be Coronavirus protection. Actually we’re not sure if this model is a man or a woman, but we’re guessing male by the size of the feet.

