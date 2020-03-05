Is Love Enough? SIR

Ratna (Tillotama Shome) works as a domestic live-in help with Ashwin(Vivek Gomber), a man from a wealthy family. Although Ashwin seems to have it all, Ratna can sense that he has given up on his dreams and is somewhat lost… On the other hand, Ratna who seems to have nothing, is full of hope and works determinedly towards her dream. As these two worlds collide and the two individuals connect, the barriers between them seem only more insurmountable.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results