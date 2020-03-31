Jennifer Garner: It’s All About The Kids

You can bet that Jennifer Garner has organized a full schedule of daily activities for her kids now that they are isolating at home. Certainly studying is first on the list every day – and it’s done under mom’s watchful eye. After the book work, exercise is a priority. Jennifer and the three kids either jog, walk, or bike ride together every day. In the evening they play games or watch movies together. They don’t see a lot of dad Ben Affleck, who lives close by, and when they do, he keeps his distance. Besides, Ben is quite busy with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results