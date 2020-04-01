Rosalía Cut Her Own Bangs

Any hair expert will tell you that, whatever you do, you should never let boredom trick you into thinking it’s a good idea to give yourself bangs. Trimming your own bangs is one thing, but starting from scratch is best avoided at all costs. Then again, there are always extraordinary cases — like Spanish singer Rosalía, who gave herself bangs that actually look… good.

The Grammy-winning artist took to social media today to debut the freshly-chopped fringe. “I just gave myself bangs,” she wrote on Twitter in Spanish, followed by haircut emojis that she also used to caption an Instagram video of the cut in all its glory.

Me acabo de hacer flequillo 💇‍♀️💇‍♀️💇‍♀️hahahahh pic.twitter.com/reMvhhPM7I

— R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) March 31, 2020

Rosalía joins a growing list of celebrities who are opting to change their look during self-isolation: Last week, Elle Fanning dyed her hair Strawberry Shortcake pink, and Pink showed her followers a “Quarantine Diaries” installment that documented a DIY haircut.

If the “Con Altura” singer does inspire you to go for a fringy new look at home, it’s important to be extremely careful. “Work in micro movements, and keep in mind, less is more,” Bumble & bumble stylist Erickson Arrunategui recently told Refinery29. If the worst-case scenario happens and you give yourself a terrible trim, well, at least you won’t be expected to appear in public for a while.

