8 Colorful Eyeshadow Palettes

Makeup has always been a transformative tool, but in uncertain times, it can be downright therapeutic to turn off the news and get lost in a cat-eye tutorial. It's the reason makeup artists like Katie Jane Hughes and Jamie Greenburg have ramped up their content lately, and given us all an escape in the process.

Colorful eyeshadows in particular — whether in the form of pastels, jewel tones, or anything in between — are trending on Instagram as users seek a creative outlet in the comfort of their own homes. Of course, it's important to read the labels and ingredient lists of neon or brightly-colored shades to ensure they're safe for the eye area before you pick up a brush.

All set and ready to let your imagination run wild? Here are eight colorful palettes to get you started.

Aether Beauty Crystal Gemstone Eyeshadow Palette

You might have heard of Aether Beauty, purveyors of the zero-waste eyeshadow palette. The paper container can be recycled once you've used up the pans, and the shadows inside are formulated with real crystals and sustainably-sourced mica and rosehip oil. They're also really, really pretty.

Aether Beauty Crystal Grid Gemstone Eyeshadow Palette, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Urban Decay Wired Pressed Pigment Eyeshadow Palette

Longtime Urban Decay stans will notice that the Wired palette looks like a 2.0 version of the Electric palette from years past. If you want to experiment with vivid, Day-Glo color, this palette is the way to do it. Heads up: The four colors on the right-hand side aren't suitable for the eye area — so keep them to your face and body only.

Urban Decay Wired Pressed Pigment Eyeshadow Palette, $, available at Sephora

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette

If pastels are your jam, Huda Beauty's springtime-ready palette is for you. From creamsicle orange to seafoam green (with some fun glitter thrown in for good measure), the gorgeous palette has everything you need for a dreamy, ethereal take on colorful makeup.

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette, $, available at Sephora

e.l.f. Cosmetics 18 Hit Wonders Eyeshadow Palette

This 18-pan palette is a hit among Target beauty fans, and at $14, it's a great option to start experimenting with wild makeup tutorials without breaking the bank.

e.l.f. Cosmetics 18 Hit Wonders Eyeshadow Palette, $, available at Target

@Jessiepaege x Tarte Let It Rain-Bow Eye Set

Tarte's collab with YouTuber and mental health activist Jessie Paege contains eight pans of pigmented shadows to unleash your creativity, plus a free mini mascara to elongate and define lashes.

Tarte Cosmetics @jessiepaege x tarte let it rain-bow eye set, $, available at Tarte

NYX Professional Makeup Brights Ultimate Shadow Palette

Add a flash of color to your Zoom makeup routine with this popular NYX palette, which you can use wet or dry for an instant, get-happy beauty look.

NYX Professional Makeup Brights Ultimate Shadow Palette, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Kesha Rose FTW Eyeshadow Palette

If you want to DIY the look from Kesha's Rainbow album cover, it's only fitting to borrow shades from the artist's very own shadow palette. According to the brand, two pressed pigment shades (Cannibal and Backstabber) and the glitter shade (Tik Tok) aren't proven safe for the eye area, but the rest are good to go.

Kesha Rose Beauty Kesha Rose FTW Eyeshadow Palette, $, available at HIPDOT

Juvia's Place The Zulu Eyeshadow Palette

Juvia's Place is known for its bomb, nine-pan eyeshadow palettes, and we have a soft spot for this one. With six vivid mattes and three metallics, it'll be a long time before we use up these XXL pans. As is the case with other colorful palettes, not every shadow is approved for use around the eyes, so be sure to read the fine print on the packaging before you dip into it.

Juvia's Place The Zulu Eyeshadow Palette, $, available at Ulta Beauty

