Suddenly Adam Sandler Cares About His Weight

Adam Sandler is venting his frustration by riding his bike every day. Since his acclaimed film Uncut Gems set his career and popularity into high gear he’s been planning a tour of personal appearances. Due to Social Isolation, his 100% Fresher tour had to cancel and postpone dates in March and April. Adam is afraid he’ll pack on the pounds if he doesn’t stay active so he’s very serious about his exercise. Sometimes he rides with his wife Jackie (like today) or his kids, but he’s out there EVERY day.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results