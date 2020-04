Sunny Singh gives his audience important tips to work out at home!

Sunny Singh is an actor who is a trend-setter when it comes to fashion and fitness. He has experimented and nailed many different characters as well. During these perilous times of the pandemic where we all have to stay at home during the lock-down, the actor shares tips on how to make the most of staying home by engaging in fitness activities.

Sunny shares, “I feel that it’s important for us to stay fit physically and mentally as well. Even during this period of lockdown as most of us are unable to go to the gym, we must do some kind of exercise at home. My workout schedule for indoors comprises of different types of workouts everyday viz. Dand Baithak and using gadha for weight training, yoga is very refreshing and sometimes even Zumba.”

Sunny also shares how it’s important to be mentally fit and says, “While these I do for physical training, for mental peace I meditate daily and I feel all of us should practice meditation at least 15 mins everyday. These are the five things that I do without fail to maintain a healthy and peaceful lifestyle.”

Also Read: Sunny Singh on his self-quarantine life amid lockdown – “I am also utilizing this time working out and doing functional training”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results