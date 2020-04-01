Joseph Gordon-Levitt celebrates 21 years of 10 Things I Hate About You starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles

The iconic romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You completes 21 years. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is reminiscing about the good times he had while shooting the film which starred late Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in the lead roles.

"Today, March 31st, is the anniversary of '10 Things I Hate About You,'" Gordon-Levitt tweeted. "All of us were friends and spent so much time together that whole summer. Nothing but love for all the wonderful memories I had making that movie."

The 1999 movie starred Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Gabrielle Union, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan, and David Krumholtz. A film was based on classic Shakespeare play "The Taming of the Shrew.". Set in a modern-day high school, new student Cameron (Gordon-Levitt) is smitten with Bianca (Oleynik) and, in order to get around her father's strict rules on dating, attempts to get bad boy Patrick (Ledger) to date Bianca's ill-tempered sister, Kat (Stiles).

