Quibi Has Finally Arrived

At long last, Quibi is here. The new short-form streaming service, named for its “quick bite”-sized episodes, is finally available to stream, with its long-anticipated shows like Chrissy’s Court with Chrissy Teigen and Fierce Queens, a nature show called narrated by Reese Witherspoon. Here’s everything you need to know about how to download the new mobile-only streaming platform and start watching.

How much is Quibi?

A Quibi subscription with ads will cost you $4.99 per month, while an ad-free experience will cost $7.99 per month. Quibi CEO Meg Whitman said that for content under five minutes, ads will just be limited to a six- to 10-second spot. At $4.99/month, Quibi costs the same as Apple TV+, and is cheaper than Hulu’s $5.99/month plan, Netflix’s $8.99/month plan, and Disney+’s $6.99/month plan. For both Quibi subscription plans, you can start with a 90-day free trial.

How to watch Quibi

The new streaming service is mobile-only, and all of its content is made to watch both horizontally and vertically, which means you can change your phone’s orientation from portrait to landscape as you watch. The service will have both scripted and unscripted shows, including comedies, dramas, reality shows, and news. There will be about 7,000 episodes on Quibi in its first year.

Where to download Quibi

You can download the app here on the App Store and here on Google Play.

