Hgtv’ S Drew And Jonathan Scott Got Lucky When Brad Pitt Said Yes

As much as we love the dependable HGTV, we are not particularly fond of Drew and Jonathan Scott– the twins are just a tad too egotistical and confident for our taste. But they got REALLY LUCKY when Brad Pitt agreed to appear on their new show Celebrity IOU. Besides Angelina, who doesn’t love Brad Pitt? And the fact that Brad remodeled his longtime makeup artist’s modest garage home into a comfy guesthouse just makes you love him more. A longtime fan of architecture, Brad designed the interior himself and we are eager to see his taste. Of course, we’re HOPING for an absence of those everpresent candles, bric-a-brac, and throws so dear to HGTV… but that might be too much to ask of the twins.

