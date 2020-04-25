Kanye West Is Crazy Jealous Of Kylie Jenners Success!

We didn’t realize that Kanye West was steaming mad when Forbes magazine’s annual Billionaire’s List featured Kylie Jenner, but NOT HIM! West said he felt “snubbed” and “disrespected” and immediately sent Forbes information documenting his assets, along with a grammatically challenged text complaining that they didn’t give him credit “because of his race.” Forbes examined his information and calculated his worth at slightly over a billion dollars, but Kanye insists they can’t add – he’s worth 3 billion and wants to flaunt it!

