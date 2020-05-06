Weston Cage Coppola Is Better Looking Than We Thought

Nicolas Cage’s son Weston first gained attention with his goth heavy metal band Eyes of Noctum– he was a rather dark character and had a few incidents with police plus a “mental observation.” Weston, 29, is now on his third marriage – his first two marriages resulted in two young sons. His current wife Hila just gave birth to twin daughters and posted happy photos online. Weston calls himself Weston Cage Coppola now and he is officially making a living as an actor. He’s been getting parts in more and more small movies, plus a leading role in a war movie called D-Day. Weston has intense eyes and we were pleasantly surprised to see that he is actually nice looking without all that facial hair.

