Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick: The Show Must Go On

Sarah Jessica Parker posted this sweet vintage photo for her 23rd anniversary with Matthew Broderick– she captioned it “We’ve come a long way baby.” Indeed they have. Back in 1996, before they were married, they costarred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Jessica and Matthew were set to costar on Broadway for the SECOND time this month in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite. (They play three different couples in the 1960’s.) Of course, the April 13 opening was crushed by coronavirus, and now the play has been pushed back to Spring 2021. But the marriage continues…

