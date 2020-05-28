Another Reason To Love L.A.

Austrian born rapper and TikTok star Candy Ken landed on Rodeo Drive today shooting another of his “I’ve got more money than you” videos. Note that he’s wearing as many designer labels as possible – including a pink Versace robe, gold teeth, and he has a handful of money and cellphones. His arm is around another TikTok star named Baby J. (He claimed she was his girlfriend – we’re not so sure…) These un-permitted hit-and-run video shoots often happen in Beverly Hills or on Hollywood Blvd – they disappear before anyone can complain, and tourists get a kick out of them.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results