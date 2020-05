New York Governor Cuomo is no fool – he knows how to reach his audience in a positive way. He’s promoting the use of masks during his daily press conference and he had two important New Yorkers backing him up. While setting a social distancing example, Chris Rock and Rosie Perez urged everyone to continue wearing masks and gloves to protect against coronavirus – and they did it with their own brand of humor.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

