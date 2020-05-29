Gal Gadot Is The Perfect Choice To Play Hedy Lamarr

Gal Gadot has taken her Hedy Lamarr project to Apple TV+, and they are turning the story into an eight part series. We were fascinated to learn that Hedy won a beauty contest in Austria at the age of 12! After she fled Vienna, Louis B Mayer “discovered”(and renamed) actress Hedy Lamarr in England, and introduced her to Hollywood as “the world’s most beautiful woman.” The series will cover her entire 30 year career as an actress and an inventor, not to mention her six marriages. We doubt that those embarrassing shoplifting arrests in the 60’s will be featured because two of her children are involved in the production. Gal Gadot has not only the looks, but the slightly exotic accent that Hedy had.

