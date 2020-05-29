Kriti Sanon shares a monochrome picture, calls herself old school for penning things she loves

Amid nationwide lockdown, Kriti Sanon has been actively sharing glimpses of her life on social media. From photos to videos to penning poems, she is doing it all.

On Friday, Kriti took to Instagram to share a beautiful monochrome picture of herself. Penning her thoughts, Kriti wrote, "I think I’m an old soul. That believes in the idea of true love and loyalty, Loves old songs, Looks for Real in this world full of pretence, Loves the idea of holding hands, a peck on the forehead, long unexpected messages, black and white pictures and of course, Poetry. #PoeticSoul #RandomThoughts #BeMyPoetry"

Check out her post here –

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has wrapped the shooting schedule of her next film Mimi. She is yet to shoot a dance number. The actress will essay the role of a surrogate mother. The Laxman Utekar directorial is a Hindi remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kriti Sanon gets a quarantine cut from Nupur Sanon, calls it refreshing

