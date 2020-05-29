Neha Sharma sets the temperature soaring as she sizzles in a black monokoni

Celebrities are avid social media users. Amid nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, they have been sharing glimpses of their lives on the internet. Actress Neha Sharma is going down the memory lane.

On Friday, Neha took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture from her photoshoot. She is seen in a black corset monokini as she flaunts her sexy physique.

On the work front, Neha Sharma was recently seen in the role of a lawyer in the web series Illegal that went live on Voot Select on May 12.

