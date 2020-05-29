Halsey sizzles in a tiny bikini flaunting her curves, reveals she is prepping for bar exam

Singer Halsey is spending time in self-quarantine by studying constitutional law in order to sit for the bar exam. The 25-year-old singer, who was been keeping her fans updated about her life on social media, revealed that she is studying for the bar exam.
On May 28, she shared a series of photos from her self-quarantine period including a close up look at a book on Erwin Chemerinsky's constitutional law studies. A follower asked about the book, and she responded, “I’m studying for the bar exam!”
I took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can’t stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I’ve been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life. That’s all, thank you.
Though Halsey dropped off from community college at the age of 19, the singer is joining a list of celebrities who have taken the bar exams in order to practice law.
