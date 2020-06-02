Justin Theroux Checks Out What’s Left Of The Neighborhood

We would love to know what Justin Theroux is thinking in this photo. He is walking through Soho with his dog Kuma looking at the horrible damage done last night to the businesses there. Are police absent while all the vandalizing and looting is going on in New York like they are in Los Angeles? Justin is wearing a powerful looking mask and gloves and taking no chances, as he sadly checks out the pointless destruction.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

