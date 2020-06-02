Britney Spears Had A Bad Experience

Even Britney Spears (wherever she is) cannot escape the tyranny of the vandals. Her ill-fated pop-up “museum” called The Zone opened in February, and it was only open a few weeks when it had to close for coronavirus isolation. It’s described as the “ultimate fan experience” – located on 3rd near Fairfax at a former K-mart store – and consists of 10 rooms dedicated to her various videos. Price of admission: $40-$60 per adult. Visitors seemed to like it, but who knows WHAT will happen next – the outside already has graffiti…

