Sidharth Shukla asks people to stay home and stay cool as he relishes ice-cream

Sidharth Shukla, who walked away with the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 13 has had quite the experience of being under a lockdown. Making his way to the top during the show, the contestants had to stay in the house for over 3 months, some were luckier than the others and were eliminated, however, for Sidharth, he walked out of one lockdown into another. A month after his win at Bigg Boss 13, a nationwide lockdown was imposed and has still not been lifted considering the rising cases of Coronavirus.

In a video he recently posted on his Instagram, Sidharth Shukla asked people to stay at home and said that this lockdown is a lot more serious than the one he was in during Bigg Boss. Keeping forth a few ideas, he asked people to spend some quality time with their families understanding that there are bound to be some arguments when we stay in the house at all hours. He concluded by asking people to stay home and stay cool.

Take a look at his video.

I've found a way to keep my cool during these times ???????? How about you? #StayKoolStaySafe

