Sidharth Shukla asks people to stay home and stay cool as he relishes ice-cream

Sidharth Shukla, who walked away with the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 13 has had quite the experience of being under a lockdown. Making his way to the top during the show, the contestants had to stay in the house for over 3 months, some were luckier than the others and were eliminated, however, for Sidharth, he walked out of one lockdown into another. A month after his win at Bigg Boss 13, a nationwide lockdown was imposed and has still not been lifted considering the rising cases of Coronavirus.
Take a look at his video.
I've found a way to keep my cool during these times ???????? How about you? #StayKoolStaySafe
