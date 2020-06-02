Akshay Kumar backs Bhumi Pednekar’s initiative, wants citizens to plant trees to fight climate change

Akshay Kumar is one of the most socially conscious superstars of our generation and he has always come forward to raise his voice on issues, support citizens in need and bring awareness to important causes. In the run up to World Environment Day which is on June 5th, Akshay is requesting the citizens of our country to plant trees to combat climate change.

The superstar has come forward to support actress Bhumi Pednekar’s initiative Climate Warrior that is trying to raise awareness on several important issues plaguing our climate through a campaign called ‘One Wish For The Earth’. Bhumi’s campaign will see Bollywood’s biggest thought leaders come forward to discuss climate justice. The platform will see the stars urge citizens to take climate change seriously and, along with them, also do their bit to protect the planet.

Akshay says, “Our Beautiful Planet that has sustained us now needs us to protect it more than ever. During this time we as a community must tread carefully and act immediately. A lot of damage has been done and climate change is a grave reality that all of us are facing.”

He adds, “Today, the one wish that I have is that we all work towards rebuilding mother nature by the simplest act of planting trees. I consider this as one of the most basic and efficient deeds that we can exercise individually and also urge others to do so. Let us do our bit to heal and rebuild the only planet we have, so join me and become a Climate Warrior.”

View this post on Instagram

I am eternally grateful and thankful to you @akshaykumar sir, for sharing your #OneWishForTheEarth! Thank you for putting out such a strong message 🙂 I pray and hope we all become aware and work towards a greener future. #ClimateWarrior

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jun 2, 2020 at 1:37am PDT

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar seeks to bring Bollywood together to celebrate World Environment Day

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results