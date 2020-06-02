Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes returns to social media after a small detox

With the lockdown being imposed for over two months, the celebrities like the most of us, resorted to posting pictures and videos on social media among the other activities. However, needless to say that it gets a little exhausting to constantly be on social media. After Asha Negi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes went on a two-weeks-long social media detox.

The actress has returned today and the fans are elated to have her back. Calling it a refreshing change, Erica says this was the best time to do it. She posted a super cute picture with the caption, “Good afternoon . ???? Was away from Social media and my phone for a while now . Was the best time to do this and was the best thing to do . It is really a refreshing change . Now m back ????”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Good afternoon . ???? Was away from Social media and my phone for a while now . Was the best time to do this and was the best thing to do . It is really a refreshing change . Now m back ????

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Jun 1, 2020 at 11:15pm PDT

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Erica Fernandes says that this break from work is more of a necessity

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results