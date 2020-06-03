Blm Protesters Are Also Having A Good Time

Okay, the Black Lives Matter demonstration has become the biggest social event in Hollywood in MONTHS. Every day, more (attractive) young people join the marches all over Los Angeles – it’s a win-win situation. Jobs are scarce and school is out, and everyone is bored stiff. So they are marching and supporting a good cause and meeting hordes of other like-minded young people in the process. Keep in mind, these are NOT the vandals and looters – they believe in the cause and happen to be having a pleasant and very sociable time with each other. The downside, of course, is the sight of damaged and boarded up businesses – not to mention heartbroken shop owners. Above, “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks is protesting again today.

