Simone Biles’ New Haircut Has Us Itching To See Our Stylists Again

Few things are better than the feeling of a shampoo and trim — especially after you’ve been wearing a protective style for months. For Simone Biles, a post-quarantine refresh meant a fresh silk press and haircut, stat.

The decorated gymnast, who’s been wearing box braids since early May, gave fans a look at her subtle transformation in her Instagram Story this week. “My hair was so long but I needed a trim BADLY,” Biles wrote on her Instagram Story, showing a clip of her styling session.

Drika Nicole, the celebrity stylist responsible for Biles’ fresh cut, gave a more detailed look into her silk press process on her own feed. Nicole also teased her own yet-to-be-released line of products, Drika Nicole Organics, which she used to get her Olympian client’s hair smooth and silky. Biles’ final look: a sleek shoulder-length chop that has us eager to reunite with our hairstylists whenever it’s safe to make a salon trip.

