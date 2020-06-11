Kelly And Aimee Osbourne Are Happy To Be Out Again

It’s evident that coronavirus is NOT going to put the celebrity laden restaurant Craig’s out of business. This week they have been star studded every night. Kelly Osbourne, 35, and her family celebrated breaking isolation there. She arrived with her sister Aimee, 36, (she’s the one who did not appear on The Osbournes reality show – didn’t want to be famous!) Poor Aimee had to have emergency surgery on her appendix on March 31 – a risky time to be in the hospital – but she’s fine now. Everyone dining at Craig’s DOES have their temperature taken before they enter.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

